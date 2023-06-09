Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) has increased by 0.81 when compared to last closing price of 0.70.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TOPS is 0.79. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) is $3.00, which is $2.29 above the current market price. The public float for TOPS is 2.79M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.38% of that float. On June 09, 2023, TOPS’s average trading volume was 815.59K shares.

TOPS’s Market Performance

TOPS’s stock has seen a 1.88% increase for the week, with a -2.26% drop in the past month and a -25.26% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.37% for Top Ships Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.83% for TOPS’s stock, with a -68.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TOPS Trading at -7.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.68%, as shares sank -5.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOPS fell by -0.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7211. In addition, Top Ships Inc. saw -44.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TOPS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+40.35 for the present operating margin

+58.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Top Ships Inc. stands at +23.49. The total capital return value is set at 8.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.59. Equity return is now at value -9.10, with -2.30 for asset returns.

Based on Top Ships Inc. (TOPS), the company’s capital structure generated 142.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.84. Total debt to assets is 55.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 232.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.83.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.