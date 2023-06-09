The Real Brokerage Inc. (REAX): A Technical Analysis

The public float for REAX is 145.22M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.14% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of REAX on June 09, 2023 was 103.61K shares.

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ: REAX)’s stock price has gone rise by 6.02 in comparison to its previous close of 1.33, however, the company has experienced a 12.80% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

REAX’s Market Performance

The Real Brokerage Inc. (REAX) has seen a 12.80% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 20.51% gain in the past month and a 8.46% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.75% for REAX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.01% for REAX’s stock, with a 3.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

REAX Trading at 15.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REAX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.56%, as shares surge +15.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REAX rose by +12.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2355. In addition, The Real Brokerage Inc. saw 34.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for REAX

Equity return is now at value -128.20, with -48.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, The Real Brokerage Inc. (REAX) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.