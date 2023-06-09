The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA) Stock Experiences 7.22% Monthly Change

In the past week, LSXMA stock has gone up by 4.37%, with a monthly gain of 7.22% and a quarterly surge of 3.61%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.89%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.11% for The Liberty SiriusXM Group. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.01% for LSXMA’s stock, with a -17.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ: LSXMA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ: LSXMA) is above average at 8.69x. The 36-month beta value for LSXMA is also noteworthy at 1.10. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for LSXMA is $43.89, which is $16.33 above than the current price. The public float for LSXMA is 94.29M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.58% of that float. The average trading volume of LSXMA on June 09, 2023 was 1.44M shares.

LSXMA) stock’s latest price update

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ: LSXMA)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.51 in comparison to its previous close of 29.69, however, the company has experienced a 4.37% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

LSXMA Trading at 5.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LSXMA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.89%, as shares surge +5.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LSXMA rose by +4.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.50. In addition, The Liberty SiriusXM Group saw -24.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LSXMA starting from ROSENTHALER ALBERT E, who sale 5,882 shares at the price of $73.79 back on Jun 06. After this action, ROSENTHALER ALBERT E now owns 72,644 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group, valued at $434,047 using the latest closing price.

Wendling Brian J, the CAO/PFO of The Liberty SiriusXM Group, sale 1,370 shares at $36.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 24, which means that Wendling Brian J is holding 15,805 shares at $49,320 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LSXMA

Equity return is now at value 13.70, with 3.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.