The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Two Harbors Investment Corp.’s (TWO) Stock

The stock of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) has seen a 5.91% increase in the past week, with a 15.82% gain in the past month, and a -12.02% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.57% for TWO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.72% for TWO’s stock, with a -11.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.76.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The public float for TWO is 85.75M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.07% of that float. On June 09, 2023, the average trading volume of TWO was 1.19M shares.

TWO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO) has increased by 0.74 when compared to last closing price of 13.52. Despite this, the company has experienced a 5.91% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of TWO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TWO stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for TWO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TWO in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $19 based on the research report published on February 10th of the current year 2023.

TWO Trading at 3.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TWO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.58%, as shares surge +15.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TWO rose by +5.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.50. In addition, Two Harbors Investment Corp. saw -13.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TWO starting from GREENBERG WILLIAM ROSS, who sale 8,741 shares at the price of $12.33 back on May 22. After this action, GREENBERG WILLIAM ROSS now owns 169,561 shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp., valued at $107,803 using the latest closing price.

Sandberg Rebecca B, the General Counsel and Secretary of Two Harbors Investment Corp., sale 4,175 shares at $12.33 during a trade that took place back on May 22, which means that Sandberg Rebecca B is holding 93,691 shares at $51,490 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

To sum up, Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.