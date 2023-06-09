The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Terex Corporation’s (TEX) Stock

The stock of Terex Corporation (TEX) has gone up by 16.73% for the week, with a 17.25% rise in the past month and a -3.35% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.62% for TEX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.15% for TEX’s stock, with a 26.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX) is above average at 10.71x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.62.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Terex Corporation (TEX) is $58.33, which is $3.04 above the current market price. The public float for TEX is 65.25M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.57% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TEX on June 09, 2023 was 1.01M shares.

TEX) stock’s latest price update

Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.93 compared to its previous closing price of 56.19. However, the company has seen a gain of 16.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TEX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TEX stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for TEX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TEX in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $54 based on the research report published on March 17th of the current year 2023.

TEX Trading at 18.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.81%, as shares surge +16.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TEX rose by +16.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +55.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.17. In addition, Terex Corporation saw 30.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TEX starting from MEESTER SIMON, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $50.44 back on May 03. After this action, MEESTER SIMON now owns 55,907 shares of Terex Corporation, valued at $302,640 using the latest closing price.

GARRISON JOHN L JR, the CHAIRMAN AND CEO of Terex Corporation, sale 8,907 shares at $60.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that GARRISON JOHN L JR is holding 436,280 shares at $534,420 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TEX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.77 for the present operating margin

+19.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Terex Corporation stands at +6.80. The total capital return value is set at 22.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.52. Equity return is now at value 31.60, with 11.70 for asset returns.

Based on Terex Corporation (TEX), the company’s capital structure generated 73.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.26. Total debt to assets is 27.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 70.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.87 and the total asset turnover is 1.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.96.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Terex Corporation (TEX) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.