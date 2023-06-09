The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Southern Copper Corporation’s (SCCO) Stock

The stock of Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) has seen a 4.73% increase in the past week, with a -8.97% drop in the past month, and a -1.88% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.71% for SCCO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.94% for SCCO’s stock, with a 12.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO) Right Now?

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 20.86x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.25. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 7 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) by analysts is $64.23, which is -$9.42 below the current market price. The public float for SCCO is 85.22M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.60% of that float. On June 09, 2023, the average trading volume of SCCO was 1.22M shares.

SCCO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO) has increased by 0.64 when compared to last closing price of 71.49. Despite this, the company has experienced a 4.73% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of SCCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SCCO stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for SCCO by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for SCCO in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $66 based on the research report published on May 10th of the current year 2023.

SCCO Trading at -2.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.47%, as shares sank -3.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCCO rose by +4.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $69.09. In addition, Southern Copper Corporation saw 19.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SCCO starting from PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL, who sale 500 shares at the price of $78.50 back on May 08. After this action, PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL now owns 6,014 shares of Southern Copper Corporation, valued at $39,250 using the latest closing price.

PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL, the Director of Southern Copper Corporation, sale 500 shares at $78.97 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL is holding 6,514 shares at $39,485 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SCCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.15 for the present operating margin

+45.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Southern Copper Corporation stands at +26.26. The total capital return value is set at 28.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.39. Equity return is now at value 34.00, with 15.50 for asset returns.

Based on Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO), the company’s capital structure generated 87.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.77. Total debt to assets is 41.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 86.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.20.

Conclusion

To sum up, Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.