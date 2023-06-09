The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Global Ship Lease Inc.’s (GSL) Stock

The stock of Global Ship Lease Inc. (GSL) has gone up by 8.21% for the week, with a 6.47% rise in the past month and a -1.08% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.95% for GSL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.25% for GSL’s stock, with a 6.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Global Ship Lease Inc. (NYSE: GSL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Global Ship Lease Inc. (NYSE: GSL) is above average at 2.46x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.66.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Global Ship Lease Inc. (GSL) is $29.33, which is $10.25 above the current market price. The public float for GSL is 33.49M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.82% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GSL on June 09, 2023 was 604.26K shares.

GSL) stock’s latest price update

Global Ship Lease Inc. (NYSE: GSL) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.53 compared to its previous closing price of 18.96. However, the company has seen a gain of 8.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GSL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GSL stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for GSL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GSL in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $22 based on the research report published on July 21st of the previous year 2022.

GSL Trading at 2.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GSL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.99%, as shares surge +3.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GSL rose by +8.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.50. In addition, Global Ship Lease Inc. saw 15.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GSL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+55.33 for the present operating margin

+58.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Global Ship Lease Inc. stands at +45.37. The total capital return value is set at 19.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.73.

Based on Global Ship Lease Inc. (GSL), the company’s capital structure generated 96.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.16. Total debt to assets is 44.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 77.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 77.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Global Ship Lease Inc. (GSL) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.