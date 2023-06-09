The -13.88% Decline of Surmodics Inc.’s (SRDX) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, SRDX stock has gone up by 15.96%, with a monthly gain of 3.48% and a quarterly surge of 8.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.32%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.28% for Surmodics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.67% for SRDX’s stock, with a -24.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Surmodics Inc. (NASDAQ: SRDX) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.00.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Surmodics Inc. (SRDX) is $56.33, which is $35.19 above the current market price. The public float for SRDX is 13.57M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.84% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SRDX on June 09, 2023 was 179.37K shares.

SRDX) stock’s latest price update

Surmodics Inc. (NASDAQ: SRDX)’s stock price has soared by 7.86 in relation to previous closing price of 19.60. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 15.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SRDX Trading at -0.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.32%, as shares surge +3.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SRDX rose by +15.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.80. In addition, Surmodics Inc. saw -38.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SRDX starting from BEDOYA JOSE H, who sale 4,366 shares at the price of $34.89 back on Nov 28. After this action, BEDOYA JOSE H now owns 24,192 shares of Surmodics Inc., valued at $152,321 using the latest closing price.

DANTZKER DAVID, the Director of Surmodics Inc., sale 2,773 shares at $33.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that DANTZKER DAVID is holding 34,178 shares at $91,507 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SRDX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-22.10 for the present operating margin

+75.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Surmodics Inc. stands at -27.29. The total capital return value is set at -15.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch -21.35. Equity return is now at value -32.40, with -21.50 for asset returns.

Based on Surmodics Inc. (SRDX), the company’s capital structure generated 13.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.02. Total debt to assets is 9.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.80.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Surmodics Inc. (SRDX) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.