Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (TMPO) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TMPO) has increased by 17.51 when compared to last closing price of 0.30. Despite this, the company has experienced a 23.18% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TMPO) Right Now?

The public float for TMPO is 23.56M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.54% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TMPO on June 09, 2023 was 937.34K shares.

TMPO’s Market Performance

The stock of Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (TMPO) has seen a 23.18% increase in the past week, with a 16.04% rise in the past month, and a -66.12% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.44% for TMPO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 23.85% for TMPO’s stock, with a -91.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TMPO Trading at -24.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TMPO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.39%, as shares surge +24.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -56.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TMPO rose by +25.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -96.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2880. In addition, Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. saw -54.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TMPO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-392.08 for the present operating margin

+10.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. stands at -1202.18. Equity return is now at value 276.00, with -708.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.30.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (TMPO) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.