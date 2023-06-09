Teekay Corporation (TK) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 6.31 compared to its previous closing price of 5.78. However, the company has seen a gain of 4.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) is above average at 17.68x. The 36-month beta value for TK is also noteworthy at 0.79.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The public float for TK is 68.47M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.63% of that float. The average trading volume of TK on June 09, 2023 was 987.53K shares.

TK’s Market Performance

The stock of Teekay Corporation (TK) has seen a 4.51% increase in the past week, with a 13.17% rise in the past month, and a 4.68% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.42% for TK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.80% for TK’s stock, with a 27.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TK stocks, with BofA/Merrill repeating the rating for TK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TK in the upcoming period, according to BofA/Merrill is $8 based on the research report published on October 22nd of the previous year 2018.

TK Trading at 5.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.75%, as shares surge +0.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TK rose by +4.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +73.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.87. In addition, Teekay Corporation saw 35.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.79 for the present operating margin

+24.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Teekay Corporation stands at +3.09. The total capital return value is set at 8.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.14. Equity return is now at value 13.40, with 3.90 for asset returns.

Based on Teekay Corporation (TK), the company’s capital structure generated 95.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.93. Total debt to assets is 27.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 82.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.55.

Conclusion

In summary, Teekay Corporation (TK) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.