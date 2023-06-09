Surrozen Inc. (SRZN) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Surrozen Inc. (SRZN) by analysts is $2.25, which is $1.64 above the current market price. The public float for SRZN is 27.62M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.94% of that float. On June 09, 2023, the average trading volume of SRZN was 129.63K shares.

SRZN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Surrozen Inc. (NASDAQ: SRZN) has dropped by -5.57 compared to previous close of 0.65. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SRZN’s Market Performance

Surrozen Inc. (SRZN) has experienced a 3.74% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -0.81% drop in the past month, and a -37.53% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.02% for SRZN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.22% for SRZN’s stock, with a -49.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SRZN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SRZN stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for SRZN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SRZN in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $11 based on the research report published on October 11th of the previous year 2021.

SRZN Trading at -1.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRZN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.85%, as shares sank -2.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SRZN rose by +3.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6019. In addition, Surrozen Inc. saw 4.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SRZN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-354.71 for the present operating margin

+73.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Surrozen Inc. stands at -288.03. Equity return is now at value -55.30, with -47.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.35.

Conclusion

To sum up, Surrozen Inc. (SRZN) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.