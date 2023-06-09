Structure Therapeutics Inc. (GPCR) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Structure Therapeutics Inc. (GPCR) is $41.00, which is $7.05 above the current market price. The public float for GPCR is 12.39M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.19% of that float. On June 09, 2023, GPCR’s average trading volume was 72.59K shares.

GPCR) stock’s latest price update

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GPCR)’s stock price has gone rise by 6.93 in comparison to its previous close of 31.75, however, the company has experienced a 5.86% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

GPCR’s Market Performance

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (GPCR) has experienced a 5.86% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 44.90% rise in the past month, and a 43.43% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.25% for GPCR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 21.41% for GPCR’s stock, with a 37.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GPCR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GPCR stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for GPCR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GPCR in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $41 based on the research report published on May 25th of the current year 2023.

GPCR Trading at 32.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GPCR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.58%, as shares surge +40.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +60.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GPCR rose by +5.86%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.45. In addition, Structure Therapeutics Inc. saw 30.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GPCR

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.16.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Structure Therapeutics Inc. (GPCR) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.