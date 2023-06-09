Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (SRC) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE: SRC) has plunged by -1.61 when compared to previous closing price of 40.40, but the company has seen a 3.03% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE: SRC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE: SRC) is above average at 17.41x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.29.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (SRC) is $43.89, which is $3.98 above the current market price. The public float for SRC is 138.88M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.95% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SRC on June 09, 2023 was 719.69K shares.

SRC’s Market Performance

SRC’s stock has seen a 3.03% increase for the week, with a 3.06% rise in the past month and a -3.19% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.89% for Spirit Realty Capital Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.24% for SRC stock, with a simple moving average of -0.31% for the last 200 days.

SRC Trading at 3.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.02%, as shares surge +2.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SRC rose by +3.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.93. In addition, Spirit Realty Capital Inc. saw -0.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SRC starting from Frymire Michelle M, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $39.75 back on Jun 06. After this action, Frymire Michelle M now owns 10,009 shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc., valued at $159,000 using the latest closing price.

Thomas Rochelle, the EVP, General Counsel of Spirit Realty Capital Inc., sale 2,815 shares at $41.29 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Thomas Rochelle is holding 8,834 shares at $116,231 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+45.50 for the present operating margin

+54.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Spirit Realty Capital Inc. stands at +40.36. The total capital return value is set at 4.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.71. Equity return is now at value 7.30, with 3.80 for asset returns.

Based on Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (SRC), the company’s capital structure generated 81.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.77. Total debt to assets is 43.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 84.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.09.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (SRC) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.