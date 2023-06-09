Sony Group Corporation (SONY) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sony Group Corporation (NYSE: SONY) is 17.90x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SONY is 1.07. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 20 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Sony Group Corporation (SONY) is $117.84, which is $27.58 above the current market price. The public float for SONY is 1.23B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.14% of that float. On June 09, 2023, SONY’s average trading volume was 820.23K shares.

SONY) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Sony Group Corporation (NYSE: SONY) has dropped by -0.28 compared to previous close of 97.68. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 01/05/23 that Sony Says PlayStation 5 Shortages Are Ending

SONY’s Market Performance

Sony Group Corporation (SONY) has seen a 0.78% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 3.74% gain in the past month and a 12.53% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.09% for SONY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.51% for SONY’s stock, with a simple moving average of 17.84% for the last 200 days.

SONY Trading at 4.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SONY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.18%, as shares surge +4.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SONY rose by +0.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $96.16. In addition, Sony Group Corporation saw 27.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SONY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.15 for the present operating margin

+27.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sony Group Corporation stands at +8.12. Equity return is now at value 13.60, with 3.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.62.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Sony Group Corporation (SONY) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.