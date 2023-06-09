Sonoco Products Company (SON) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sonoco Products Company (NYSE: SON) is above average at 12.52x. The 36-month beta value for SON is also noteworthy at 0.71. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SON is $66.57, which is $3.25 above than the current price. The public float for SON is 97.05M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.82% of that float. The average trading volume of SON on June 09, 2023 was 474.44K shares.

SON) stock’s latest price update

Sonoco Products Company (NYSE: SON)’s stock price has decreased by -0.30 compared to its previous closing price of 63.51. However, the company has seen a 6.89% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SON’s Market Performance

SON’s stock has risen by 6.89% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 7.69% and a quarterly rise of 10.01%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.93% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.78% for Sonoco Products Company The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.04% for SON’s stock, with a 5.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SON stocks, with Seaport Research Partners repeating the rating for SON by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SON in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Research Partners is $65 based on the research report published on March 20th of the current year 2023.

SON Trading at 4.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.93%, as shares surge +7.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SON rose by +6.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.49. In addition, Sonoco Products Company saw 4.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SON starting from Haynes Ernest D III, who sale 200 shares at the price of $61.28 back on May 23. After this action, Haynes Ernest D III now owns 81 shares of Sonoco Products Company, valued at $12,257 using the latest closing price.

Haynes Ernest D III, the Pres. Sonoco Metal Packaging of Sonoco Products Company, sale 917 shares at $60.10 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that Haynes Ernest D III is holding 281 shares at $55,108 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.40 for the present operating margin

+20.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sonoco Products Company stands at +6.44. The total capital return value is set at 17.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.23. Equity return is now at value 24.60, with 7.10 for asset returns.

Based on Sonoco Products Company (SON), the company’s capital structure generated 170.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.05. Total debt to assets is 49.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 143.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.99 and the total asset turnover is 1.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.35.

Conclusion

In summary, Sonoco Products Company (SON) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.