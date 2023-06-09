Should You Invest in Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. (SNCY) Now?

Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SNCY is $26.00, which is $6.31 above the current market price. The public float for SNCY is 56.08M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.98% of that float. The average trading volume for SNCY on June 09, 2023 was 324.87K shares.

SNCY) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCY) has increased by 0.61 when compared to last closing price of 19.57. Despite this, the company has experienced a 4.01% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SNCY’s Market Performance

SNCY’s stock has risen by 4.01% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 7.48% and a quarterly drop of -10.17%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.57% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.76% for Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.34% for SNCY stock, with a simple moving average of 6.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNCY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SNCY stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for SNCY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SNCY in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $19 based on the research report published on December 16th of the previous year 2022.

SNCY Trading at 5.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNCY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.57%, as shares surge +8.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNCY rose by +4.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.42. In addition, Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. saw 24.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNCY starting from Trousdale William, who sale 2,414 shares at the price of $18.94 back on Jun 05. After this action, Trousdale William now owns 14,431 shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc., valued at $45,716 using the latest closing price.

Gyurci John, the Chief Acct. Off. & VP, Finance of Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $19.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 05, which means that Gyurci John is holding 10,488 shares at $38,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNCY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.23 for the present operating margin

+9.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. stands at +1.98. The total capital return value is set at 5.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.75. Equity return is now at value 10.40, with 3.40 for asset returns.

Based on Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. (SNCY), the company’s capital structure generated 127.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.10. Total debt to assets is 41.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 111.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 27.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.92.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. (SNCY) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.