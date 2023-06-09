Should You Invest in Keros Therapeutics Inc. (KROS) Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for KROS is $95.00, which is $49.52 above the current market price. The public float for KROS is 24.81M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.77% of that float. The average trading volume for KROS on June 09, 2023 was 183.73K shares.

KROS) stock’s latest price update

Keros Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KROS)’s stock price has decreased by -7.11 compared to its previous closing price of 48.96. However, the company has seen a -7.51% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

KROS’s Market Performance

KROS’s stock has fallen by -7.51% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.02% and a quarterly rise of 2.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.79% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.22% for Keros Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.60% for KROS stock, with a simple moving average of -1.43% for the last 200 days.

KROS Trading at 1.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KROS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.79%, as shares surge +2.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KROS fell by -6.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.24. In addition, Keros Therapeutics Inc. saw -5.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KROS starting from Lachey Jennifer, who sale 46,034 shares at the price of $30.00 back on Jul 15. After this action, Lachey Jennifer now owns 95,100 shares of Keros Therapeutics Inc., valued at $1,381,020 using the latest closing price.

Lachey Jennifer, the Chief Scientific Officer of Keros Therapeutics Inc., sale 1,916 shares at $30.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 13, which means that Lachey Jennifer is holding 95,100 shares at $57,480 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KROS

The total capital return value is set at -42.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch -39.23. Equity return is now at value -42.90, with -39.70 for asset returns.

Based on Keros Therapeutics Inc. (KROS), the company’s capital structure generated 4.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.56. Total debt to assets is 4.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.41.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 17.27.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Keros Therapeutics Inc. (KROS) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.