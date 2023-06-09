Should You Invest in GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) Now?

The public float for GDRX is 77.58M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.37% of that float. The average trading volume for GDRX on June 09, 2023 was 1.42M shares.

GDRX) stock’s latest price update

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.29 in relation to its previous close of 5.41. However, the company has experienced a 2.05% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/01/23 that GoodRx Settles With FTC Over Claims It Shared Health Data

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

GDRX’s Market Performance

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) has experienced a 2.05% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 16.84% rise in the past month, and a -0.18% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.24% for GDRX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.29% for GDRX’s stock, with a 2.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GDRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GDRX stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for GDRX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GDRX in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $7 based on the research report published on December 01st of the previous year 2022.

GDRX Trading at 2.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GDRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.11%, as shares surge +14.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GDRX rose by +2.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.29. In addition, GoodRx Holdings Inc. saw 17.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GDRX

Equity return is now at value -6.00, with -3.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.