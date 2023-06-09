Should You Invest in ANSYS Inc. (ANSS) Now?

ANSYS Inc. (NASDAQ: ANSS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 49.94x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for ANSS is at 1.25. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ANSS is $328.20, which is $6.64 above the current market price. The public float for ANSS is 86.35M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.91% of that float. The average trading volume for ANSS on June 09, 2023 was 483.81K shares.

ANSS) stock’s latest price update

ANSYS Inc. (NASDAQ: ANSS)’s stock price has plunge by 1.90relation to previous closing price of 316.05. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.90% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ANSS’s Market Performance

ANSYS Inc. (ANSS) has seen a -0.90% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 8.88% gain in the past month and a 8.80% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.15% for ANSS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.61% for ANSS’s stock, with a 19.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ANSS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ANSS stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for ANSS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ANSS in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $295 based on the research report published on December 14th of the previous year 2022.

ANSS Trading at 2.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANSS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.61%, as shares surge +9.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANSS fell by -0.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $312.24. In addition, ANSYS Inc. saw 33.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ANSS starting from SCHERER BARBARA VAUGHN, who sale 1,675 shares at the price of $299.17 back on May 15. After this action, SCHERER BARBARA VAUGHN now owns 11,707 shares of ANSYS Inc., valued at $501,105 using the latest closing price.

Dorchak Glenda, the Director of ANSYS Inc., sale 653 shares at $297.00 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that Dorchak Glenda is holding 2,888 shares at $193,941 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ANSS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.19 for the present operating margin

+87.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for ANSYS Inc. stands at +25.35. The total capital return value is set at 10.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.46. Equity return is now at value 11.90, with 8.70 for asset returns.

Based on ANSYS Inc. (ANSS), the company’s capital structure generated 18.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.45. Total debt to assets is 13.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.09.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ANSYS Inc. (ANSS) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.