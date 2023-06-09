Should You Invest in Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (ALGM) Now?

Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ALGM is $51.33, which is $11.83 above the current market price. The public float for ALGM is 87.51M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.65% of that float. The average trading volume for ALGM on June 09, 2023 was 1.58M shares.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

ALGM) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGM) has decreased by -0.15 when compared to last closing price of 39.56. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.03% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ALGM’s Market Performance

ALGM’s stock has risen by 0.03% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 7.45% and a quarterly drop of -12.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.25% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.09% for Allegro MicroSystems Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.08% for ALGM stock, with a simple moving average of 16.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALGM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALGM stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for ALGM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ALGM in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $30 based on the research report published on May 25th of the previous year 2022.

ALGM Trading at -3.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALGM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.25%, as shares surge +4.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALGM rose by +0.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +60.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.78. In addition, Allegro MicroSystems Inc. saw 31.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALGM starting from Lury Richard R., who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $42.58 back on Feb 08. After this action, Lury Richard R. now owns 27,663 shares of Allegro MicroSystems Inc., valued at $255,480 using the latest closing price.

Lynch Susan D, the Director of Allegro MicroSystems Inc., purchase 240 shares at $41.53 during a trade that took place back on Feb 03, which means that Lynch Susan D is holding 12,523 shares at $9,967 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALGM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.59 for the present operating margin

+56.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Allegro MicroSystems Inc. stands at +19.24. Equity return is now at value 21.80, with 18.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.03.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (ALGM) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.