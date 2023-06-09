Should You Invest in Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC) Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ALHC is $10.25, which is $4.48 above the current market price. The public float for ALHC is 172.82M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.24% of that float. The average trading volume for ALHC on June 09, 2023 was 1.15M shares.

ALHC) stock’s latest price update

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC)’s stock price has increased by 4.50 compared to its previous closing price of 6.66. However, the company has seen a 17.97% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ALHC’s Market Performance

ALHC’s stock has risen by 17.97% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -6.07% and a quarterly rise of 7.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.36% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.43% for Alignment Healthcare Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.17% for ALHC stock, with a simple moving average of -32.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALHC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALHC stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for ALHC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ALHC in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $9 based on the research report published on May 01st of the current year 2023.

ALHC Trading at 7.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.36%, as shares sank -0.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALHC rose by +17.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.49. In addition, Alignment Healthcare Inc. saw -40.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALHC starting from Freeman Robert Thomas, who sale 3,290 shares at the price of $6.26 back on Mar 31. After this action, Freeman Robert Thomas now owns 709,376 shares of Alignment Healthcare Inc., valued at $20,608 using the latest closing price.

KAO JOHN E, the Chief Executive Officer of Alignment Healthcare Inc., sale 34,506 shares at $6.11 during a trade that took place back on Mar 29, which means that KAO JOHN E is holding 2,346,773 shares at $210,946 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.97 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Alignment Healthcare Inc. stands at -10.43. The total capital return value is set at -29.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -34.12. Equity return is now at value -56.90, with -20.60 for asset returns.

Based on Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC), the company’s capital structure generated 72.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.01. Total debt to assets is 27.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 70.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.37.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.