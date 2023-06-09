SecureWorks Corp. (SCWX) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SCWX is 1.00. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SCWX is $8.33, which is $1.42 above the current price. The public float for SCWX is 11.28M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.95% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SCWX on June 09, 2023 was 57.53K shares.

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ: SCWX)’s stock price has dropped by -13.73 in relation to previous closing price of 8.01. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -16.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SCWX’s Market Performance

SecureWorks Corp. (SCWX) has experienced a -16.24% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -20.57% drop in the past month, and a -9.08% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.15% for SCWX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -19.49% for SCWX’s stock, with a -13.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SCWX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SCWX stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for SCWX by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for SCWX in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $14 based on the research report published on January 08th of the previous year 2021.

SCWX Trading at -20.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCWX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.36%, as shares sank -20.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCWX fell by -16.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.49. In addition, SecureWorks Corp. saw 8.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SCWX starting from Gagnon Neil, who purchase 12,565 shares at the price of $8.48 back on May 11. After this action, Gagnon Neil now owns 542,358 shares of SecureWorks Corp., valued at $106,605 using the latest closing price.

Gagnon Neil, the 10% Owner of SecureWorks Corp., purchase 6,587 shares at $8.74 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that Gagnon Neil is holding 529,793 shares at $57,589 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SCWX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-28.60 for the present operating margin

+55.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for SecureWorks Corp. stands at -24.70. Equity return is now at value -19.30, with -13.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.95.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SecureWorks Corp. (SCWX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.