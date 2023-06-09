Ryanair Holdings plc’s (RYAAY) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, RYAAY stock has gone up by 1.07%, with a monthly gain of 8.51% and a quarterly surge of 19.15%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.42%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.14% for Ryanair Holdings plc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.81% for RYAAY’s stock, with a 28.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ: RYAAY) Right Now?

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ: RYAAY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for RYAAY is at 1.45. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for RYAAY is $141.70, which is $15.43 above the current market price. The public float for RYAAY is 215.27M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.30% of that float. The average trading volume for RYAAY on June 09, 2023 was 354.02K shares.

RYAAY) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ: RYAAY) has plunged by -0.19 when compared to previous closing price of 108.28, but the company has seen a 1.07% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/16/21 that Cisco, Electronic Arts, Ryanair: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

RYAAY Trading at 9.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RYAAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.42%, as shares surge +8.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RYAAY rose by +1.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $104.53. In addition, Ryanair Holdings plc saw 44.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RYAAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.39 for the present operating margin

+19.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ryanair Holdings plc stands at +12.19. The total capital return value is set at 14.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.60. Equity return is now at value 17.30, with 6.60 for asset returns.

Based on Ryanair Holdings plc (RYAAY), the company’s capital structure generated 72.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.18. Total debt to assets is 25.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 53.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 208.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ryanair Holdings plc (RYAAY) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.