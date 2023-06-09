RPT Realty (RPT) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

RPT Realty (NYSE: RPT)’s stock price has decreased by -1.23 compared to its previous closing price of 10.53. However, the company has seen a 12.43% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in RPT Realty (NYSE: RPT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for RPT Realty (NYSE: RPT) is above average at 12.53x. The 36-month beta value for RPT is also noteworthy at 1.65. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for RPT is $10.78, which is $0.38 above than the current price. The public float for RPT is 83.77M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.73% of that float. The average trading volume of RPT on June 09, 2023 was 535.29K shares.

RPT’s Market Performance

RPT’s stock has seen a 12.43% increase for the week, with a 15.30% rise in the past month and a 2.97% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.90% for RPT Realty The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.07% for RPT stock, with a simple moving average of 7.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RPT stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for RPT by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for RPT in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $12 based on the research report published on January 04th of the current year 2023.

RPT Trading at 12.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.97%, as shares surge +15.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RPT rose by +12.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.35. In addition, RPT Realty saw 3.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.72 for the present operating margin

+32.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for RPT Realty stands at +38.18. The total capital return value is set at 1.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.52.

Based on RPT Realty (RPT), the company’s capital structure generated 94.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.53. Total debt to assets is 46.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 104.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.11.

Conclusion

In summary, RPT Realty (RPT) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.