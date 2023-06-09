Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK) has increased by 1.28 when compared to last closing price of 299.10. Despite this, the company has experienced a 8.00% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/10/23 that Automation Giant Faces U.S. Probe Over China Operations

Is It Worth Investing in Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK) is 26.67x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ROK is 1.42. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 5 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) is $291.45, which is -$9.32 below the current market price. The public float for ROK is 114.66M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.63% of that float. On June 09, 2023, ROK’s average trading volume was 743.96K shares.

ROK’s Market Performance

ROK’s stock has seen a 8.00% increase for the week, with a 9.06% rise in the past month and a 1.34% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.44% for Rockwell Automation Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.07% for ROK’s stock, with a 14.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ROK Trading at 8.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.81%, as shares surge +12.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROK rose by +8.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $281.94. In addition, Rockwell Automation Inc. saw 17.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ROK starting from Buttermore Robert L., who sale 700 shares at the price of $300.01 back on Jun 07. After this action, Buttermore Robert L. now owns 1,664 shares of Rockwell Automation Inc., valued at $210,009 using the latest closing price.

Nardecchia Christopher, the SVP, Chief Information Officer of Rockwell Automation Inc., sale 489 shares at $296.56 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that Nardecchia Christopher is holding 9,510 shares at $145,016 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ROK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.92 for the present operating margin

+45.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rockwell Automation Inc. stands at +11.98. The total capital return value is set at 18.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.46. Equity return is now at value 47.10, with 11.90 for asset returns.

Based on Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK), the company’s capital structure generated 153.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.55. Total debt to assets is 38.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 114.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.