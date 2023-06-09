Renalytix Plc (RNLX) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Renalytix Plc (RNLX) by analysts is $4.93, which is $2.8 above the current market price. The public float for RNLX is 22.64M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.17% of that float. On June 09, 2023, the average trading volume of RNLX was 43.05K shares.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

RNLX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ: RNLX) has plunged by -6.88 when compared to previous closing price of 2.18, but the company has seen a -14.71% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

RNLX’s Market Performance

Renalytix Plc (RNLX) has experienced a -14.71% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -16.46% drop in the past month, and a -13.25% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.90% for RNLX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.27% for RNLX stock, with a simple moving average of -4.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RNLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RNLX stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for RNLX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RNLX in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $30 based on the research report published on January 18th of the previous year 2022.

RNLX Trading at -11.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RNLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.13%, as shares sank -13.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RNLX fell by -15.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.17. In addition, Renalytix Plc saw 8.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RNLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1790.67 for the present operating margin

+12.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Renalytix Plc stands at -1524.44. The total capital return value is set at -91.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -81.83. Equity return is now at value -192.60, with -103.10 for asset returns.

Based on Renalytix Plc (RNLX), the company’s capital structure generated 40.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.74. Total debt to assets is 24.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 18.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.80.

Conclusion

To sum up, Renalytix Plc (RNLX) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.