Regency Centers Corporation (REG) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ: REG) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.39 in relation to its previous close of 60.90. However, the company has experienced a 7.55% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ: REG) Right Now?

Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ: REG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.17. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Regency Centers Corporation (REG) is $69.50, which is $8.13 above the current market price. The public float for REG is 169.68M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.77% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of REG on June 09, 2023 was 906.90K shares.

REG’s Market Performance

The stock of Regency Centers Corporation (REG) has seen a 7.55% increase in the past week, with a 3.02% rise in the past month, and a 0.08% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.25% for REG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.05% for REG’s stock, with a -0.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of REG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REG stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for REG by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for REG in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $70 based on the research report published on March 23rd of the current year 2023.

REG Trading at 2.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.30%, as shares surge +2.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REG rose by +7.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.83. In addition, Regency Centers Corporation saw -2.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REG starting from PALMER LISA, who sale 15,180 shares at the price of $65.58 back on Feb 14. After this action, PALMER LISA now owns 106,000 shares of Regency Centers Corporation, valued at $995,504 using the latest closing price.

ROTH ALAN TODD, the Senior Managing Director of Regency Centers Corporation, sale 3,000 shares at $66.11 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that ROTH ALAN TODD is holding 10,786 shares at $198,330 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.50 for the present operating margin

+46.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Regency Centers Corporation stands at +41.07. The total capital return value is set at 4.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.68. Equity return is now at value 6.30, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Based on Regency Centers Corporation (REG), the company’s capital structure generated 70.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.33. Total debt to assets is 39.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 69.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.11.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Regency Centers Corporation (REG) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.