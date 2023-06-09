Real-Time Update: New Relic Inc. (NEWR) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

In the past week, NEWR stock has gone down by -1.44%, with a monthly decline of -7.22% and a quarterly plunge of -5.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.27%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.14% for New Relic Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.67% for NEWR stock, with a simple moving average of 6.15% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in New Relic Inc. (NYSE: NEWR) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.87. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for New Relic Inc. (NEWR) is $86.38, which is $19.16 above the current market price. The public float for NEWR is 55.14M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.27% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NEWR on June 09, 2023 was 783.48K shares.

NEWR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of New Relic Inc. (NYSE: NEWR) has increased by 0.19 when compared to last closing price of 68.21. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.44% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of NEWR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NEWR stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for NEWR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for NEWR in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $95 based on the research report published on May 26th of the current year 2023.

NEWR Trading at -7.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEWR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.27%, as shares sank -9.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEWR fell by -1.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $75.29. In addition, New Relic Inc. saw 21.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NEWR starting from Cirne Lewis, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $69.42 back on Jun 06. After this action, Cirne Lewis now owns 5,115,958 shares of New Relic Inc., valued at $1,041,300 using the latest closing price.

Friedrichs Kristy, the Chief Operating Officer of New Relic Inc., sale 2,673 shares at $84.05 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that Friedrichs Kristy is holding 15,698 shares at $224,665 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NEWR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15.79 for the present operating margin

+73.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for New Relic Inc. stands at -19.47. Equity return is now at value -54.90, with -13.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.

Conclusion

To put it simply, New Relic Inc. (NEWR) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.