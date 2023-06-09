Quince Therapeutics Inc. (QNCX) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for QNCX is 1.38. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for QNCX is $12.00, The public float for QNCX is 27.48M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.00% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of QNCX on June 09, 2023 was 1.10M shares.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

QNCX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Quince Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: QNCX) has jumped by 6.71 compared to previous close of 1.49. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 11.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

QNCX’s Market Performance

QNCX’s stock has risen by 11.19% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.79% and a quarterly rise of 59.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.84% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.18% for Quince Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.19% for QNCX’s stock, with a 37.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

QNCX Trading at 1.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QNCX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.84%, as shares sank -7.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QNCX rose by +11.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5495. In addition, Quince Therapeutics Inc. saw 149.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QNCX starting from Monohon Ted, who sale 1,871 shares at the price of $0.98 back on Mar 06. After this action, Monohon Ted now owns 27,440 shares of Quince Therapeutics Inc., valued at $1,834 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QNCX

The total capital return value is set at -45.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -47.05. Equity return is now at value -41.60, with -39.80 for asset returns.

Based on Quince Therapeutics Inc. (QNCX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.45.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 30.55.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Quince Therapeutics Inc. (QNCX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.