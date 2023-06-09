Qorvo Inc.’s (QRVO) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Qorvo Inc. (QRVO) has seen a 0.62% increase in the past week, with a 6.33% gain in the past month, and a 1.54% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.07% for QRVO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.12% for QRVO stock, with a simple moving average of 4.84% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Qorvo Inc. (NASDAQ: QRVO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Qorvo Inc. (NASDAQ: QRVO) is above average at 107.30x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.43.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 18 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Qorvo Inc. (QRVO) is $109.48, which is $9.57 above the current market price. The public float for QRVO is 98.08M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.27% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of QRVO on June 09, 2023 was 1.24M shares.

QRVO) stock’s latest price update

Qorvo Inc. (NASDAQ: QRVO) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.28 in relation to its previous close of 98.76. However, the company has experienced a 0.62% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/04/21 that Tesla, Moderna, Zillow, Qualcomm, Qorvo: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

QRVO Trading at 4.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QRVO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.79%, as shares surge +6.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QRVO rose by +0.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $95.44. In addition, Qorvo Inc. saw 9.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QRVO starting from CREVISTON STEVEN E, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $100.00 back on May 26. After this action, CREVISTON STEVEN E now owns 75,891 shares of Qorvo Inc., valued at $300,000 using the latest closing price.

BRUGGEWORTH ROBERT A, the President and CEO of Qorvo Inc., sale 11,218 shares at $93.84 during a trade that took place back on May 22, which means that BRUGGEWORTH ROBERT A is holding 178,806 shares at $1,052,697 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QRVO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.26 for the present operating margin

+37.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Qorvo Inc. stands at +2.89. Equity return is now at value 2.50, with 1.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.65.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Qorvo Inc. (QRVO) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.