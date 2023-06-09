Qiagen N.V. (QGEN) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Qiagen N.V. (NYSE: QGEN)’s stock price has soared by 1.16 in relation to previous closing price of 44.92. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/10/22 that Bio-Rad Laboratories in Talks to Combine With Qiagen

Is It Worth Investing in Qiagen N.V. (NYSE: QGEN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Qiagen N.V. (NYSE: QGEN) is above average at 29.62x. The 36-month beta value for QGEN is also noteworthy at 0.37. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for QGEN is $53.93, which is $8.55 above than the current price. The public float for QGEN is 226.94M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.26% of that float. The average trading volume of QGEN on June 09, 2023 was 840.58K shares.

QGEN’s Market Performance

QGEN’s stock has seen a -0.74% decrease for the week, with a 0.89% rise in the past month and a -0.79% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.17% for Qiagen N.V. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.05% for QGEN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -2.11% for the last 200 days.

QGEN Trading at -0.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QGEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.16%, as shares sank -0.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QGEN fell by -0.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.46. In addition, Qiagen N.V. saw -8.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for QGEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.91 for the present operating margin

+63.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Qiagen N.V. stands at +19.76. The total capital return value is set at 10.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.12. Equity return is now at value 10.40, with 5.60 for asset returns.

Based on Qiagen N.V. (QGEN), the company’s capital structure generated 56.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.06. Total debt to assets is 31.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.46.

Conclusion

In summary, Qiagen N.V. (QGEN) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.