Pulse Biosciences Inc. (PLSE) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.15.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for PLSE is 16.12M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.39% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PLSE on June 09, 2023 was 111.20K shares.

PLSE) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Pulse Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: PLSE) has increased by 6.53 when compared to last closing price of 6.43.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PLSE’s Market Performance

Pulse Biosciences Inc. (PLSE) has seen a 7.70% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -14.80% decline in the past month and a 114.73% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.97% for PLSE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.87% for PLSE’s stock, with a 106.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLSE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLSE stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for PLSE by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PLSE in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $28 based on the research report published on July 27th of the previous year 2021.

PLSE Trading at 13.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLSE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.01%, as shares sank -17.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +153.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLSE rose by +7.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +365.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.72. In addition, Pulse Biosciences Inc. saw 147.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLSE starting from DUGGAN ROBERT W, who purchase 10,022,937 shares at the price of $6.51 back on May 09. After this action, DUGGAN ROBERT W now owns 30,414,661 shares of Pulse Biosciences Inc., valued at $65,249,320 using the latest closing price.

Levinson Mitchell E., the Chief Strategy Officer of Pulse Biosciences Inc., purchase 22,010 shares at $2.26 during a trade that took place back on Oct 07, which means that Levinson Mitchell E. is holding 12,945 shares at $49,825 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLSE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8293.86 for the present operating margin

-1797.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pulse Biosciences Inc. stands at -8357.86.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.39.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Pulse Biosciences Inc. (PLSE) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.