ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR) has decreased by -3.13 when compared to last closing price of 1.75.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -10.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PRQR is 0.03. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PRQR is $3.64, which is $2.25 above the current price. The public float for PRQR is 65.89M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.07% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PRQR on June 09, 2023 was 819.46K shares.

PRQR’s Market Performance

PRQR stock saw a decrease of -10.05% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -18.27% and a quarterly a decrease of -40.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.28%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.80% for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.49% for PRQR’s stock, with a -12.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRQR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRQR stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for PRQR by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for PRQR in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $5 based on the research report published on March 30th of the current year 2023.

PRQR Trading at -17.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRQR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.28%, as shares sank -14.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRQR fell by -9.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +109.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8032. In addition, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. saw -54.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PRQR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1622.02 for the present operating margin

+37.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. stands at -1612.86. Equity return is now at value -86.10, with -37.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.32.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.