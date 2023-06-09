POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (PNT) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (PNT) has seen a 10.86% increase in the past week, with a 19.93% gain in the past month, and a 37.55% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.21% for PNT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.95% for PNT’s stock, with a simple moving average of 27.87% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ: PNT) Right Now?

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ: PNT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PNT is $16.60, which is $6.49 above the current market price. The public float for PNT is 89.46M, and currently, shorts hold a 9.47% of that float. The average trading volume for PNT on June 09, 2023 was 688.43K shares.

PNT) stock’s latest price update

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ: PNT)’s stock price has soared by 1.92 in relation to previous closing price of 9.92. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 10.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PNT stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for PNT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PNT in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $10 based on the research report published on December 14th of the previous year 2022.

PNT Trading at 20.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.36%, as shares surge +12.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +49.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PNT rose by +10.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.78. In addition, POINT Biopharma Global Inc. saw 38.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PNT starting from MCCANN JOE A., who purchase 2,160 shares at the price of $6.64 back on Nov 29. After this action, MCCANN JOE A. now owns 3,616,313 shares of POINT Biopharma Global Inc., valued at $14,342 using the latest closing price.

Malik Rajesh, the Director of POINT Biopharma Global Inc., purchase 3,700 shares at $6.66 during a trade that took place back on Nov 28, which means that Malik Rajesh is holding 3,700 shares at $24,642 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+55.40 for the present operating margin

+99.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for POINT Biopharma Global Inc. stands at +43.38. Equity return is now at value 26.50, with 23.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.66.

Conclusion

In conclusion, POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (PNT) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.