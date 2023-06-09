Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK)’s stock price has increased by 6.69 compared to its previous closing price of 10.16. However, the company has seen a 8.84% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/20/23 that ‘Angry Birds’ Owner Gets Takeover Bid From Playtika

Is It Worth Investing in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK) Right Now?

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03x that is above its average ratio. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for PLTK is $14.15, which is $3.31 above the current price. The public float for PLTK is 45.98M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.05% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PLTK on June 09, 2023 was 1.15M shares.

PLTK’s Market Performance

PLTK stock saw an increase of 8.84% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 8.51% and a quarterly increase of 16.43%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.29%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.98% for Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.16% for PLTK stock, with a simple moving average of 8.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLTK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLTK stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for PLTK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PLTK in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $11 based on the research report published on May 01st of the current year 2023.

PLTK Trading at 1.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.29%, as shares surge +6.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLTK rose by +8.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.25. In addition, Playtika Holding Corp. saw 27.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLTK starting from Chau On, who sale 78,810,506 shares at the price of $7.93 back on Apr 26. After this action, Chau On now owns 2,000,000 shares of Playtika Holding Corp., valued at $624,967,313 using the latest closing price.

Chau On, the 10% Owner of Playtika Holding Corp., sale 300,000 shares at $11.73 during a trade that took place back on Apr 11, which means that Chau On is holding 80,810,506 shares at $3,520,140 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLTK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.76 for the present operating margin

+72.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Playtika Holding Corp. stands at +10.53. The total capital return value is set at 25.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.55. Equity return is now at value -84.90, with 9.70 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.20.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.