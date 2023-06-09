PetMed Express Inc. (PETS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of PetMed Express Inc. (NASDAQ: PETS) has decreased by -2.75 when compared to last closing price of 15.65. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.49% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in PetMed Express Inc. (NASDAQ: PETS) Right Now?

PetMed Express Inc. (NASDAQ: PETS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1268.33x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PETS is 0.64. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PETS is $17.50, which is $2.28 above the current price. The public float for PETS is 20.17M and currently, short sellers hold a 23.30% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PETS on June 09, 2023 was 434.43K shares.

PETS’s Market Performance

PETS stock saw an increase of -1.49% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 2.70% and a quarterly increase of -13.67%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.42%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.65% for PetMed Express Inc. (PETS). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.13% for PETS’s stock, with a -18.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PETS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PETS stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for PETS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PETS in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $20 based on the research report published on May 25th of the current year 2023.

PETS Trading at -0.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PETS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.42%, as shares sank -2.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PETS fell by -1.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.18. In addition, PetMed Express Inc. saw -14.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PETS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.56 for the present operating margin

+26.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for PetMed Express Inc. stands at +0.09. Equity return is now at value 0.20, with 0.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.60.

Conclusion

In conclusion, PetMed Express Inc. (PETS) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.