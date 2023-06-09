Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. (PESI) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. (NASDAQ: PESI) has jumped by 7.72 compared to previous close of 11.40. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. (NASDAQ: PESI) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PESI is 0.92. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. (PESI) is $18.00, which is $5.72 above the current market price. The public float for PESI is 12.38M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.57% of that float. On June 09, 2023, PESI’s average trading volume was 129.18K shares.

PESI’s Market Performance

The stock of Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. (PESI) has seen a 8.29% increase in the past week, with a 41.31% rise in the past month, and a 66.40% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.64% for PESI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.10% for PESI’s stock, with a 96.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PESI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PESI stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for PESI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PESI in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $2.50 based on the research report published on July 18th of the previous year 2011.

PESI Trading at 19.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PESI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.91%, as shares surge +24.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PESI rose by +8.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +126.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.17. In addition, Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. saw 247.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PESI starting from REEDER JOE, who sale 6,009 shares at the price of $11.57 back on May 26. After this action, REEDER JOE now owns 220,358 shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc., valued at $69,536 using the latest closing price.

REEDER JOE, the Director of Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc., sale 19,385 shares at $11.53 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that REEDER JOE is holding 226,367 shares at $223,509 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PESI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.62 for the present operating margin

+13.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. stands at -4.55. Equity return is now at value -7.60, with -4.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. (PESI) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.