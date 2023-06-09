PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PMT is 1.40. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PMT is $13.94, which is $1.12 above the current price. The public float for PMT is 86.66M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.35% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PMT on June 09, 2023 was 858.86K shares.

PMT) stock’s latest price update

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE: PMT)’s stock price has plunge by 1.18relation to previous closing price of 12.67. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 7.28% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

PMT’s Market Performance

PMT’s stock has risen by 7.28% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 12.46% and a quarterly rise of 2.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.69% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.53% for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.48% for PMT stock, with a simple moving average of -3.31% for the last 200 days.

PMT Trading at 7.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.69%, as shares surge +10.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PMT rose by +7.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.88. In addition, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust saw 3.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PMT starting from Jones Doug, who sale 13,332 shares at the price of $11.74 back on May 22. After this action, Jones Doug now owns 67,400 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, valued at $156,522 using the latest closing price.

Lynch Catherine A., the Director of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, purchase 256 shares at $12.44 during a trade that took place back on May 01, which means that Lynch Catherine A. is holding 22,489 shares at $3,180 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PMT

The total capital return value is set at 0.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.78. Equity return is now at value -2.40, with -0.30 for asset returns.

Based on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT), the company’s capital structure generated 579.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.29. Total debt to assets is 81.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 137.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 22.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.90. The receivables turnover for the company is -1.86 and the total asset turnover is -0.01.

Conclusion

In conclusion, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.