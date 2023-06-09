Papa John’s International Inc. (PZZA) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Papa John’s International Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 32.15x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.10. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Papa John’s International Inc. (PZZA) by analysts is $94.07, which is $21.47 above the current market price. The public float for PZZA is 32.14M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.82% of that float. On June 09, 2023, the average trading volume of PZZA was 633.63K shares.

PZZA) stock’s latest price update

Papa John’s International Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA)’s stock price has increased by 2.25 compared to its previous closing price of 71.00. However, the company has seen a 5.65% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/22/23 that Papa John’s Financial Chief Resigns, Adding to Series of Leadership Exits

PZZA’s Market Performance

Papa John’s International Inc. (PZZA) has seen a 5.65% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -6.67% decline in the past month and a -10.15% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.35% for PZZA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.74% for PZZA stock, with a simple moving average of -8.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PZZA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PZZA stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for PZZA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PZZA in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $103 based on the research report published on January 25th of the current year 2023.

PZZA Trading at -2.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PZZA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.53%, as shares sank -7.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PZZA rose by +5.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $72.86. In addition, Papa John’s International Inc. saw -11.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PZZA starting from Boakye Marvin, who sale 2,950 shares at the price of $85.57 back on Aug 25. After this action, Boakye Marvin now owns 11,920 shares of Papa John’s International Inc., valued at $252,438 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PZZA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.47 for the present operating margin

+16.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Papa John’s International Inc. stands at +3.22. The total capital return value is set at 25.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.00 and the total asset turnover is 2.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.95.

Conclusion

To sum up, Papa John’s International Inc. (PZZA) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.