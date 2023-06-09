Packaging Corporation of America’s (PKG) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, PKG stock has gone up by 4.80%, with a monthly decline of -1.90% and a quarterly plunge of -3.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.20%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.94% for Packaging Corporation of America The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.61% for PKG’s stock, with a -0.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE: PKG) Right Now?

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE: PKG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for PKG is at 0.89. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PKG is $132.00, which is $1.74 above the current market price. The public float for PKG is 88.80M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.01% of that float. The average trading volume for PKG on June 09, 2023 was 715.58K shares.

PKG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE: PKG) has plunged by -1.53 when compared to previous closing price of 132.85, but the company has seen a 4.80% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/26/21 that Facebook, Bakkt, GE, Alphabet: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Analysts’ Opinion of PKG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PKG stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for PKG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PKG in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $139 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2022.

PKG Trading at -2.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PKG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.20%, as shares sank -1.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PKG rose by +4.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $128.63. In addition, Packaging Corporation of America saw 2.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PKG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.36 for the present operating margin

+24.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Packaging Corporation of America stands at +12.05. The total capital return value is set at 23.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.15. Equity return is now at value 24.90, with 11.70 for asset returns.

Based on Packaging Corporation of America (PKG), the company’s capital structure generated 76.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.24. Total debt to assets is 33.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 74.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.90 and the total asset turnover is 1.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.86.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.