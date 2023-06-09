Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for OMI is at 0.57. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for OMI is $20.00, which is -$0.93 below the current market price. The public float for OMI is 73.91M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.00% of that float. The average trading volume for OMI on June 09, 2023 was 835.40K shares.

OMI) stock’s latest price update

Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE: OMI)’s stock price has dropped by -1.75 in relation to previous closing price of 21.71. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 01/10/22 that Apria Stock Rockets Higher on Acquisition by Owens & Minor

OMI’s Market Performance

Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) has seen a 3.75% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 21.26% gain in the past month and a 52.58% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.87% for OMI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.49% for OMI’s stock, with a 8.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OMI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OMI stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for OMI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OMI in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $18 based on the research report published on October 13th of the previous year 2022.

OMI Trading at 25.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OMI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.83%, as shares surge +15.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +63.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OMI rose by +3.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.18. In addition, Owens & Minor Inc. saw 9.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OMI starting from Pesicka Edward A, who sale 118,927 shares at the price of $21.56 back on Jun 07. After this action, Pesicka Edward A now owns 1,023,789 shares of Owens & Minor Inc., valued at $2,564,554 using the latest closing price.

Pesicka Edward A, the President & CEO of Owens & Minor Inc., sale 118,927 shares at $20.86 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06, which means that Pesicka Edward A is holding 1,142,716 shares at $2,480,544 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OMI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.94 for the present operating margin

+16.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Owens & Minor Inc. stands at +0.22. The total capital return value is set at 6.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.79. Equity return is now at value -4.40, with -0.80 for asset returns.

Based on Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI), the company’s capital structure generated 293.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.60. Total debt to assets is 51.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 285.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 72.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.66. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.78 and the total asset turnover is 2.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.