Owens Corning (OC): A Technical Analysis

Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.42. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Owens Corning (OC) is $118.13, which is $0.77 above the current market price. The public float for OC is 90.03M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.44% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OC on June 09, 2023 was 876.60K shares.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

OC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) has increased by 0.61 when compared to last closing price of 117.44.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

OC’s Market Performance

Owens Corning (OC) has seen a 8.77% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 11.77% gain in the past month and a 23.22% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.45% for OC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.88% for OC’s stock, with a 27.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OC stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for OC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for OC in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $135 based on the research report published on May 24th of the current year 2023.

OC Trading at 14.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.82%, as shares surge +11.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OC rose by +8.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $110.15. In addition, Owens Corning saw 38.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OC starting from Smith Gunner, who sale 6,900 shares at the price of $115.01 back on Jun 06. After this action, Smith Gunner now owns 31,153 shares of Owens Corning, valued at $793,569 using the latest closing price.

SMITH DANIEL T, the EVP and Chief Growth Officer of Owens Corning, sale 3,670 shares at $106.11 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that SMITH DANIEL T is holding 46,811 shares at $389,424 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OC

Equity return is now at value 28.50, with 12.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Owens Corning (OC) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.