Oportun Financial Corporation (OPRT) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.63.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Oportun Financial Corporation (OPRT) is $6.56, which is $0.89 above the current market price. The public float for OPRT is 30.27M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.24% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of OPRT on June 09, 2023 was 494.40K shares.

OPRT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: OPRT) has decreased by -6.26 when compared to last closing price of 6.07.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

OPRT’s Market Performance

Oportun Financial Corporation (OPRT) has seen a 1.25% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 2.89% gain in the past month and a 13.35% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.05% for OPRT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.70% for OPRT’s stock, with a 9.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OPRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OPRT stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for OPRT by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for OPRT in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $4 based on the research report published on March 14th of the current year 2023.

OPRT Trading at 24.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.01%, as shares surge +10.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +45.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPRT rose by +1.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.57. In addition, Oportun Financial Corporation saw 3.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OPRT starting from COBLENTZ JONATHAN AARON, who purchase 40,000 shares at the price of $3.62 back on Mar 20. After this action, COBLENTZ JONATHAN AARON now owns 195,939 shares of Oportun Financial Corporation, valued at $144,800 using the latest closing price.

COBLENTZ JONATHAN AARON, the CFO & Chief Admin Officer of Oportun Financial Corporation, purchase 50,000 shares at $3.10 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that COBLENTZ JONATHAN AARON is holding 155,939 shares at $155,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OPRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.48 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Oportun Financial Corporation stands at -8.16. The total capital return value is set at 1.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.47. Equity return is now at value -41.00, with -6.40 for asset returns.

Based on Oportun Financial Corporation (OPRT), the company’s capital structure generated 541.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.42. Total debt to assets is 82.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 539.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 84.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.79.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Oportun Financial Corporation (OPRT) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.