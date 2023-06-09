OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

OneMain Holdings Inc. (NYSE: OMF) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.58 in relation to its previous close of 43.34. However, the company has experienced a 11.57% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in OneMain Holdings Inc. (NYSE: OMF) Right Now?

OneMain Holdings Inc. (NYSE: OMF) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 7.08x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.69. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF) by analysts is $51.42, which is $8.66 above the current market price. The public float for OMF is 116.95M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.94% of that float. On June 09, 2023, the average trading volume of OMF was 1.02M shares.

OMF’s Market Performance

OMF’s stock has seen a 11.57% increase for the week, with a 20.08% rise in the past month and a 9.63% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.87% for OneMain Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.62% for OMF’s stock, with a 17.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OMF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OMF stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for OMF by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for OMF in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $39 based on the research report published on January 06th of the current year 2023.

OMF Trading at 16.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OMF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.81%, as shares surge +21.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OMF rose by +11.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.42. In addition, OneMain Holdings Inc. saw 30.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OMF starting from Shulman Douglas H., who purchase 1,150 shares at the price of $37.08 back on Aug 01. After this action, Shulman Douglas H. now owns 337,936 shares of OneMain Holdings Inc., valued at $42,642 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OMF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+41.11 for the present operating margin

+86.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for OneMain Holdings Inc. stands at +17.25. The total capital return value is set at 9.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.27. Equity return is now at value 24.90, with 3.40 for asset returns.

Based on OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF), the company’s capital structure generated 603.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.79. Total debt to assets is 81.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 570.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 81.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.85. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.23.

Conclusion

To sum up, OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.