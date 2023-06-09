Niu Technologies (NIU) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NIU is 0.52. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Niu Technologies (NIU) is $37.33, which is $1.26 above the current market price. The public float for NIU is 68.57M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.39% of that float. On June 09, 2023, NIU’s average trading volume was 509.94K shares.

NIU) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) has increased by 5.84 when compared to last closing price of 4.11.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 25.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NIU’s Market Performance

NIU’s stock has risen by 25.00% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 20.83% and a quarterly rise of 14.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.45% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.03% for Niu Technologies The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.62% for NIU’s stock, with a 1.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NIU Trading at 15.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NIU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.45%, as shares surge +18.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NIU rose by +25.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.86. In addition, Niu Technologies saw -16.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NIU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.33 for the present operating margin

+17.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Niu Technologies stands at -1.56. Equity return is now at value -6.20, with -3.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Niu Technologies (NIU) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.