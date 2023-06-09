NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for NGM is at 1.21. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for NGM is $6.00, which is $2.56 above the current market price. The public float for NGM is 64.61M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.40% of that float. The average trading volume for NGM on June 09, 2023 was 305.48K shares.

NGM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NGM) has dropped by -7.77 compared to previous close of 3.73. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 10.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NGM’s Market Performance

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) has seen a 10.97% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -8.02% decline in the past month and a -11.79% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.93% for NGM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.16% for NGM’s stock, with a -46.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NGM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NGM stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for NGM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NGM in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $6 based on the research report published on May 03rd of the current year 2023.

NGM Trading at -7.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NGM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.01%, as shares sank -6.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NGM rose by +10.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.32. In addition, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. saw -31.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NGM starting from COLUMN GROUP L P, who purchase 176,730 shares at the price of $5.00 back on Jan 31. After this action, COLUMN GROUP L P now owns 927,231 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $883,403 using the latest closing price.

COLUMN GROUP L P, the Director of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc., purchase 176,730 shares at $5.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 31, which means that COLUMN GROUP L P is holding 927,231 shares at $883,403 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NGM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-300.45 for the present operating margin

+89.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -293.98. The total capital return value is set at -54.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch -54.17. Equity return is now at value -67.20, with -57.40 for asset returns.

Based on NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM), the company’s capital structure generated 2.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.04.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.