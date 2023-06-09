Nextracker Inc. (NXT) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, NXT stock has gone up by 2.42%, with a monthly gain of 21.93% and a quarterly surge of 25.66%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.55%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.63% for Nextracker Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.62% for NXT stock, with a simple moving average of 21.35% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ: NXT) Right Now?

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ: NXT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.86x that is above its average ratio. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for NXT is $42.00, which is $0.13 above the current price. The public float for NXT is 41.88M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.05% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NXT on June 09, 2023 was 1.22M shares.

NXT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ: NXT) has increased by 1.21 when compared to last closing price of 40.55. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.42% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of NXT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NXT stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for NXT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for NXT in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $45 based on the research report published on May 16th of the current year 2023.

NXT Trading at 15.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.55%, as shares surge +23.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NXT rose by +2.42%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.25. In addition, Nextracker Inc. saw 34.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NXT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.86 for the present operating margin

+15.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nextracker Inc. stands at +0.06. Equity return is now at value 141.70, with 5.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.72.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Nextracker Inc. (NXT) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.