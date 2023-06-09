NextPlat Corp (NXPL) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NXPL is 2.08. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for NXPL is $11784766.00, The public float for NXPL is 8.08M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.54% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NXPL on June 09, 2023 was 115.20K shares.

NXPL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of NextPlat Corp (NASDAQ: NXPL) has surged by 12.35 when compared to previous closing price of 2.51, but the company has seen a 18.49% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

NXPL’s Market Performance

NXPL’s stock has risen by 18.49% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.36% and a quarterly rise of 62.07%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.40% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.20% for NextPlat Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.20% for NXPL’s stock, with a 44.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NXPL Trading at 21.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NXPL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.40%, as shares surge +4.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +85.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NXPL rose by +24.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.43. In addition, NextPlat Corp saw 123.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NXPL starting from Barreto Rodney, who purchase 1,085,714 shares at the price of $1.75 back on Dec 14. After this action, Barreto Rodney now owns 1,476,085 shares of NextPlat Corp, valued at $1,900,000 using the latest closing price.

Fernandez Charles M., the Chairman & CEO of NextPlat Corp, purchase 1,085,714 shares at $1.75 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Fernandez Charles M. is holding 3,658,667 shares at $1,900,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NXPL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-61.50 for the present operating margin

-4.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for NextPlat Corp stands at -78.23. Equity return is now at value -41.60, with -37.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.29.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NextPlat Corp (NXPL) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.