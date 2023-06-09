NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NEP)’s stock price has plunge by 0.90relation to previous closing price of 62.55. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.79% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NEP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NEP) is 16.76x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NEP is 0.89. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) is $77.79, which is $14.68 above the current market price. The public float for NEP is 81.33M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.21% of that float. On June 09, 2023, NEP’s average trading volume was 1.13M shares.

NEP’s Market Performance

The stock of NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) has seen a 2.79% increase in the past week, with a 1.91% rise in the past month, and a -2.80% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.62% for NEP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.32% for NEP stock, with a simple moving average of -10.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NEP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NEP stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for NEP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NEP in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $60 based on the research report published on June 01st of the current year 2023.

NEP Trading at 5.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.91%, as shares surge +2.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEP rose by +2.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.59. In addition, NextEra Energy Partners LP saw -9.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NEP starting from Kind Peter H, who purchase 1,750 shares at the price of $56.89 back on Apr 27. After this action, Kind Peter H now owns 32,340 shares of NextEra Energy Partners LP, valued at $99,558 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NEP

Equity return is now at value 9.50, with 1.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.