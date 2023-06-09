NextDecade Corporation’s (NEXT) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) has seen a 5.00% increase in the past week, with a -1.51% drop in the past month, and a -5.01% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.95% for NEXT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.24% for NEXT stock, with a simple moving average of -1.01% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.98.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) is $8.83, which is $2.24 above the current market price. The public float for NEXT is 135.15M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.75% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NEXT on June 09, 2023 was 847.77K shares.

NEXT) stock’s latest price update

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.73 in relation to its previous close of 5.78. However, the company has experienced a 5.00% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 11/15/21 that 5 takeaways from the COP26 climate summit investors need to know

Analysts’ Opinion of NEXT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NEXT stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for NEXT by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for NEXT in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $6 based on the research report published on July 28th of the previous year 2022.

NEXT Trading at 4.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.53%, as shares sank -3.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEXT rose by +5.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.85. In addition, NextDecade Corporation saw 19.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NEXT

Equity return is now at value -196.70, with -33.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.